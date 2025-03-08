Williams scores 26, Cornell defeats Columbia 100-81

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 26 points helped Cornell defeat Columbia 100-81 on Saturday. Cornell will be the No.…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 26 points helped Cornell defeat Columbia 100-81 on Saturday.

Cornell will be the No. 2 seed in the four-team Ivy Madness, which runs March 15 and 16 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Williams added six rebounds for the Big Red (17-10, 9-5 Ivy League). AK Okereke scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. had 15 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Zine Eddine Bedri led the Lions (12-15, 1-13) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 14 points for Columbia. Mason Ritter finished with 10 points. The loss was the Lions’ seventh in a row.

