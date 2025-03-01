Williams leads No. 7 LSU against Ole Miss after 22-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (18-9, 9-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (27-3, 12-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts Ole Miss after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 88-85 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers have gone 18-0 in home games. LSU is fifth in the SEC with 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 12.1.

The Rebels are 9-6 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Starr Jacobs averaging 3.6.

LSU scores 85.3 points, 28.7 more per game than the 56.6 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Rebels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Madison Scott is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

