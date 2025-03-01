Williams and the Abilene Christian Wildcats visit conference foe UT Arlington

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14, 6-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15, 6-8 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14, 6-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15, 6-8 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quion Williams and Abilene Christian visit Lance Ware and UT Arlington in WAC play.

The Mavericks are 9-3 in home games. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ware averaging 6.5.

The Wildcats are 6-7 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UT Arlington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is scoring 13.8 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

