William & Mary visits Campbell on 3-game road skid

William & Mary Tribe (11-17, 8-9 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-11, 11-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary travels to Campbell looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Camels have gone 11-2 in home games.

The Tribe have gone 8-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Jana Sallman averaging 8.0.

Campbell is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 60.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 58.8 Campbell gives up.

The Camels and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Camels. Jasmine Felton is averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

