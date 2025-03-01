William & Mary hosts King and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-13, 11-6 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northeastern Huskies (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-13, 11-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits William & Mary after Rashad King scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 69-55 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tribe have gone 12-1 in home games. William & Mary is first in the CAA with 16.7 assists per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 3.3.

The Huskies are 8-9 in CAA play. Northeastern ranks sixth in the CAA allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

William & Mary scores 78.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 69.7 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 18.2 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

