Willard addresses future at Maryland as March Madness opener looms

SEATTLE (AP) — As rumors swirl about his future, Maryland coach Kevin Willard expressed concerns with the direction of his program on the eve of the Terrapins’ opening game in the NCAA Tournament.

Willard, reportedly a candidate for the top job at Villanova, has not signed an extension with Maryland. Complicating matters is that Maryland’s athletic director, Damon Evans, is “probably going to SMU,” Willard said Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Maryland opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 13 seed Grand Canyon in a West Region game in Seattle.

Willard said Evans gave him a “term sheet” on Sunday, but he didn’t sign because his focus was on the team. Evans has since been dealing with Willard’s agent.

“He’s probably going to SMU. So it’s kind of tough to negotiate with somebody that’s maybe not here, but I need to make fundamental changes to the program. That’s what I’m focused on right now,” Willard said. “That’s why, probably, a deal hasn’t got done. Because I want to see, I need to see fundamental changes. I want this program to be great.”

Willard called out Maryland for a lack of support for the basketball program. The Terrapins (25-8) won eight of their last nine games before falling to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

“You know, I wanted to spend an extra night in New York this year to celebrate Christmas with my team, and I was told that we can’t do that because it’s too expensive,” he said. “So I don’t know how we can be a top tier program, and I can’t spend one extra night in New York because it’s too expensive. So there’s fundamental things I’m fighting for, for my team and my program.”

Willard said he addressed the rumors about a possible move with his players — but he seemed to indicate that he was staying put in College Park.

“I’ll say this, this is not so much about me,” he said. “I want to make sure that whatever we do going forward, we’re successful, and we’re successful at the highest rate. So I’m confident that we’ll get things done. It’s a little difficult right now, I’m not going to lie, but I’m confident that no matter who we’re negotiating with at the end of the day, this program is going to be in a great spot.”

Evans did not immediately respond to a request for comment through Maryland’s athletic department.

Among the changes Willard wants to see is with Maryland’s plan for revenue sharing with athletes. He said a majority is expected to go to the football team.

Villanova fired coach Kyle Neptune after the team missed the tournament for the third straight season.

