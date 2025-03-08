Wilkerson scores 32, Sam Houston defeats New Mexico State 76-69 in regular-season finale

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points as Sam Houston beat New Mexico State 76-69 on Saturday in…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points as Sam Houston beat New Mexico State 76-69 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

The teams next compete in the Conference USA Tournament Tuesday through next Saturday in Huntsville.

Wilkerson also had five assists for the Bearkats (13-18, 6-12). Marcus Boykin scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor and 6 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Josiah Hammons went 5 of 8 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Robert Carpenter led the way for the Aggies (17-14, 10-8) with 20 points. Peter Filipovity added 13 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. Christian Cook finished with 12 points.

