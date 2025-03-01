White and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on conference foe Southern Utah

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-19, 6-8 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-19, 6-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Southern Utah in WAC action Saturday.

The Thunderbirds are 5-8 in home games. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Lexi Bull paces the Thunderbirds with 6.6 boards.

The Wolverines are 7-6 against WAC opponents.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 66.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 68.1 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylani Ballena is averaging 11.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Ava Uhrich is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

Ally Criddle is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

