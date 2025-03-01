Weston leads Middle Tennessee against UTEP after 30-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-9, 10-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-11, 7-8 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-9, 10-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-11, 7-8 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays UTEP after Camryn Weston scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-66 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 11-4 on their home court. UTEP ranks third in the CUSA with 13.8 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Blue Raiders are 10-5 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.2.

UTEP’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee scores 6.3 more points per game (75.9) than UTEP gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Miners. Terrell is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.