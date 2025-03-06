Western Kentucky visits Florida International after Natabou’s 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-7, 12-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-16, 7-9 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-7, 12-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-16, 7-9 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Western Kentucky after Isnelle Natabou scored 24 points in Florida International’s 74-72 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Panthers have gone 9-7 in home games. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Natabou leads the Panthers with 7.0 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 12-4 in conference games. Western Kentucky is sixth in the CUSA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josie Gilvin averaging 2.1.

Florida International’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Hilltoppers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging eight points. Natabou is shooting 63.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mead is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 13.8 points, four assists and 2.2 steals. Gilvin is averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

