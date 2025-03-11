Western Kentucky meets Florida International in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (9-22, 3-15 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (9-22, 3-15 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Florida International meet in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-10 against CUSA opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Western Kentucky is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 3-15 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 4-19 record against opponents over .500.

Western Kentucky’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hilltoppers won 76-67 in the last matchup on March 7. Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers with 20 points, and Vianney Salatchoum led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Ashton Williamson is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 steals. Jayden Brewer is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.