Western Illinois and Lipscomb play in NIT

Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 13-7 ASUN) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-16, 10-13 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 13-7 ASUN) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-16, 10-13 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Lipscomb in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Leathernecks are 10-13 against OVC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. Western Illinois is sixth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Bisons’ record in ASUN action is 13-7.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan McCowan is averaging 22.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bisons. Jalyn Holcomb is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.