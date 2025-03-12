West Virginia takes on Colorado in Big 12 Tournament

Colorado Buffaloes (13-19, 4-18 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12, 11-10 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (13-19, 4-18 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12, 11-10 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Colorado.

The Mountaineers are 11-10 against Big 12 opponents and 8-2 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 4-18 against Big 12 teams. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.1.

West Virginia averages 68.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 71.7 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than West Virginia allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mountaineers won 78-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Javon Small led the Mountaineers with 26 points, and Hammond led the Buffaloes with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Amani Hansberry is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hammond is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.