West Virginia Mountaineers take on Columbia Lions in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Columbia Lions (24-6, 14-2 Ivy League) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (24-7, 14-6 Big 12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Columbia.

The Mountaineers have gone 14-6 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. West Virginia scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Lions’ record in Ivy League action is 14-2. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

West Virginia averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Columbia allows. Columbia has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is shooting 44.8% and averaging 20.6 points for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Weiss averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

