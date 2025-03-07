West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats meet in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (26-6, 14-5 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (23-6, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 12…

Kansas State Wildcats (26-6, 14-5 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (23-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia and No. 20 Kansas State meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-5 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. West Virginia is 23-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 14-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 24-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

West Virginia averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Taryn Sides is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.8 points. Serena Sundell is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.