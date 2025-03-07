West Georgia Wolves face the Austin Peay Governors in ASUN Tournament

Austin Peay Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-11 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-11 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Austin Peay in the ASUN Tournament.

The Wolves’ record in ASUN games is 7-11, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. West Georgia has a 5-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Governors’ record in ASUN action is 7-11. Austin Peay is third in the ASUN allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

West Georgia is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game West Georgia allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is averaging 12.6 points for the Wolves. Mykah Anderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 3.8 points. Anovia Sheals is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.