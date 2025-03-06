West Georgia takes on Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament

Austin Peay Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-11 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-11 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia and Austin Peay meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Wolves have gone 7-11 against ASUN teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. West Georgia gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 7-11. Austin Peay has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

West Georgia’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game West Georgia gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydne Tolbert is averaging 9.3 points for the Wolves. Destiny Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

