Weiss and Columbia host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (7-19, 3-10 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (21-5, 12-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (7-19, 3-10 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (21-5, 12-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Cornell after Riley Weiss scored 23 points in Columbia’s 77-49 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions are 9-1 in home games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Kitty Henderson averaging 6.2.

The Big Red are 3-10 in conference games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 52.5 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Columbia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 41.0% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions. Weiss is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Summer Parker-Hall is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 50.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.