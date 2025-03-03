Weber State takes on Northern Colorado after Threatt’s 32-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (22-8, 14-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-20, 5-12 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (22-8, 14-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-20, 5-12 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Northern Colorado after Blaise Threatt scored 32 points in Weber State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-9 at home. Weber State has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 14-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Weber State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Langston Reynolds is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

