Weber State plays Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (13-16, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (13-15, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Idaho State play in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky games is 10-8, and their record is 3-7 in non-conference games. Weber State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 8-10 in Big Sky play.

Weber State scores 65.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 65.4 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 62.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 68.0 Weber State gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

