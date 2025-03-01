Weber State plays Idaho for conference showdown

Weber State Wildcats (11-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Weber State Wildcats (11-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Blaise Threatt and Weber State take on Jack Payne and Idaho in Big Sky action.

The Vandals have gone 7-6 at home. Idaho is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 5-11 in conference matchups. Weber State has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

Idaho averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10 points. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.