Watson’s 24 lead Loyola Chicago over San Jose State in NIT 73-70

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Des Watson had 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 73-70 win against San Jose State on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Watson also contributed five rebounds for the Ramblers (23-11). Miles Rubin scored 14 points while going 7 of 8 and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Jalen Quinn shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Spartans (15-20) were led by Josh Uduje, who posted 18 points and two steals. Donavan Yap added 16 points and three steals for San Jose State. Sadaidriene Hall finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Watson scored 10 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who led 42-35 at the break. Latrell Davis scored Loyola Chicago’s last six points.

