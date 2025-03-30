Washington State hosts Georgetown after Peavy’s 26-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (17-15, 8-13 Big East) vs. Washington State Cougars (19-14, 9-11 WCC) Las Vegas; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (17-15, 8-13 Big East) vs. Washington State Cougars (19-14, 9-11 WCC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Washington State after Micah Peavy scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 71-67 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Washington State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Washington State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Georgetown has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Ethan Price is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Peavy is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 12.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

