Washington State faces Pepperdine after Erikstrup’s 23-point showing

Washington State Cougars (17-13, 7-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-20, 4-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Pepperdine after Dane Erikstrup scored 23 points in Washington State’s 93-86 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves have gone 7-8 at home. Pepperdine is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 7-10 in conference play. Washington State ranks third in the WCC scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Nate Calmese averaging 9.2.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Moe Odum is averaging 12 points and 7.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Erikstrup averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. LeJuan Watts is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

