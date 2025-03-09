Washington State Cougars face the Pacific Tigers in WCC Tournament

Pacific Tigers (15-17, 11-11 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (19-12, 14-6 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (15-17, 11-11 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (19-12, 14-6 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Pacific square off in the WCC Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 14-6 against WCC opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Washington State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers’ record in WCC play is 11-11.

Washington State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 65.0 Washington State gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 13.9 points for the Cougars. Tara Wallack is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

