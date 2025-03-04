Washington Huskies play in Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-10, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (18-12, 9-9 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-10, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (18-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota.

The Huskies are 9-9 against Big Ten opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Golden Gophers are 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Washington averages 72.7 points, 12.1 more per game than the 60.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Washington allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Dalayah Daniels is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Golden Gophers. Mallory Heyer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

