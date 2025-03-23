Warren leads Florida against UNLV after 28-point game

Florida Gators (17-17, 7-12 SEC) at UNLV Rebels (26-7, 17-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Gators (17-17, 7-12 SEC) at UNLV Rebels (26-7, 17-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces UNLV after Jeriah Warren scored 28 points in Florida’s 83-71 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

UNLV ranks second in the MWC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Alyssa Brown leads the Rebels with 7.8 boards.

Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Florida scores 13.5 more points per game (75.2) than UNLV gives up (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 10.8 points. Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Gators. Warren is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

