Ware leads Stony Brook against Hofstra after 23-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-16, 6-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 7-9 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-16, 6-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 7-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Hofstra after Breauna Ware scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 63-56 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride have gone 6-6 at home. Hofstra averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seawolves are 6-10 in conference play. Stony Brook is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 37.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

