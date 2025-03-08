Ware leads Stony Brook against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (16-11, 12-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-17, 6-11 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (16-11, 12-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-17, 6-11 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Drexel after Breauna Ware scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 73-70 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves have gone 9-5 in home games. Stony Brook is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons are 12-5 in conference matchups. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook scores 58.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 57.8 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Dragons meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamarla King is averaging 9.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cara McCormack averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Amaris Baker is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 58.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

