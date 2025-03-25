Live Radio
Walker’s 27 lead Illinois State over Incarnate Word 78-73 in CBI semifinals

The Associated Press

March 25, 2025, 10:33 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Walker had 27 points in Illinois State’s 78-73 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night in the CBI semifinals.

Walker had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (21-14). Ty Pence scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Johnny Kinziger shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Cardinals (19-17) were led in scoring by Dylan Hayman, who finished with 24 points. Jalin Anderson added 16 points and Davion Bailey finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

