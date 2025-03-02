Wake Forest hosts Pittsburgh following Faye’s 25-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-18, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-19, 2-15 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-18, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-19, 2-15 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest after Khadija Faye scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-65 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons are 8-8 on their home court. Wake Forest allows 65.5 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-13 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Wake Forest’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Demon Deacons and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylie Theuerkauf is scoring 11.6 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. DeMeara Hinds is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

Faye is averaging 18.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

