Wake Forest hosts Faye and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-18, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-19, 2-15 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Wake Forest after Khadija Faye scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-65 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-8 in home games. Wake Forest is 7-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 4-13 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Wake Forest’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Faye is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

