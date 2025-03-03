Wake Forest faces No. 2 Duke following Hildreth’s 28-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -20.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on No. 2 Duke after Cameron Hildreth scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 74-71 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-0 at home. Duke has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons are 12-6 in conference matchups. Wake Forest has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Wake Forest averages 9.9 more points per game (71.0) than Duke allows (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

