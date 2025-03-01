Wagner visits Cent. Conn. St. following Lanpher’s 24-point game

Wagner Seahawks (8-18, 5-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-18, 8-6 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (8-18, 5-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-18, 8-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Wagner after Belle Lanpher scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-64 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 6-7 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 5-9 in conference games. Wagner allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 60.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 65.8 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Blue Devils and Seahawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is shooting 34.7% and averaging 8.7 points for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

