Vokietaitis scores 17 as FAU takes down Charlotte 64-59 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 64-59 victory over Charlotte on Thursday in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Owls (18-14) will play No. 4 seed Tulane in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Vokietaitis also had seven rebounds for the Owls. Baba scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Tre Carroll had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Nik Graves led the 49ers (11-22) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Charlotte also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Giancarlo Rosado. Robert Braswell also had 10 points.

Vokietaitis scored 12 points in the first half for Florida Atlantic, which led 29-27 at halftime. Carroll’s layup with 15:17 remaining in the second half gave Florida Atlantic the lead for good at 35-33.

