VMI plays in SoCon Tournament against the Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-24, 0-18 SoCon) vs. VMI Keydets (13-18, 7-11 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-24, 0-18 SoCon) vs. VMI Keydets (13-18, 7-11 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Citadel in the SoCon Tournament.

The Keydets’ record in SoCon play is 7-11, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon with 12.9 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-18 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

VMI’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game VMI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Bradley, Jr. is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the past 10 games.

Christian Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Brody Fox is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.