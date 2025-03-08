Virginia Tech visits Zackery and No. 11 Clemson

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Clemson hosts Virginia Tech after Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points in Clemson’s 78-69 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 14-2 at home. Clemson is eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Ian Schieffelin leads the Tigers with 9.5 boards.

The Hokies are 8-11 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.4 points. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 6.5 points for the Hokies. Jaydon Young is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

