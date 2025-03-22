Virginia Tech looks for 20th win this season in matchup against Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 9-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Hokies face the Texas Tech.

Virginia Tech averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Texas Tech has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech averages 75.3 points, 12.1 more per game than the 63.2 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Bailey Maupin is shooting 35.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

