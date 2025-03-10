Virginia Tech Hokies play in ACC Tournament against the California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-18, 8-12 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

California Golden Bears (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-18, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and Cal square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies’ record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears’ record in ACC games is 6-14. Cal is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 75.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.9 Virginia Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaydon Young is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

