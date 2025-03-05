Virginia plays Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (13-18, 5-13 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (16-14, 8-10 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (13-18, 5-13 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (16-14, 8-10 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off against Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-10 against ACC opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Latasha Lattimore leads the Cavaliers with 8.3 boards.

The Panthers are 5-13 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 7-16 record against opponents above .500.

Virginia’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Virginia allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khadija Faye is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

