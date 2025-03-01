Virginia hosts No. 13 Clemson following Schieffelin’s 24-point outing

Clemson Tigers (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Clemson visits Virginia after Ian Schieffelin scored 24 points in Clemson’s 83-68 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 on their home court. Virginia is third in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 4.4.

The Tigers have gone 15-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 6.9.

Virginia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 11.3 more points per game (77.7) than Virginia allows to opponents (66.4).

The Cavaliers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Hunter is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Lakhin is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

