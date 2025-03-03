Virginia hosts Florida State following Watkins’ 21-point game

Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Virginia after Jamir Watkins scored 21 points in Florida State’s 100-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-7 in home games. Virginia is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 7-11 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 8.8 more points per game (75.4) than Virginia allows (66.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.4 points for the Cavaliers. Andrew Rohde is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Watkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Malique Ewin is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.