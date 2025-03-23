Villanova visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Bascoe’s 24-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-8 Big East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-9, 14-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-8 Big East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-9, 14-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jasmine Bascoe scored 24 points in Villanova’s 76-70 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 56.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.1.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Villanova won 81-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Bascoe led Villanova with 26 points, and Mackenzie Smith led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.4 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Carter is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bascoe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

