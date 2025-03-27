Villanova puts home win streak on the line against Portland

Portland Pilots (31-4, 18-4 WCC) at Villanova Wildcats (20-14, 12-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (31-4, 18-4 WCC) at Villanova Wildcats (20-14, 12-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Portland trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.1 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.1.

Portland leads the WCC with 17.3 assists. McKelle Meek leads the Pilots with 4.2.

Villanova averages 63.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 63.1 Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Emme Shearer is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pilots. Maisie Burnham is averaging 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Pilots: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

