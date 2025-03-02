Versteeg and the Sacramento State Hornets host conference foe Portland State

Portland State Vikings (4-22, 1-16 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 6-11 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-22, 1-16 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 6-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Benthe Versteeg and Sacramento State host Rhema Ogele and Portland State in Big Sky play.

The Hornets have gone 8-6 in home games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Katie Peneueta paces the Hornets with 5.5 boards.

The Vikings are 1-16 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Vikings square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Peneueta is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

