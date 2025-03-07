Vermont takes on New Hampshire in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-23, 6-10 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 13-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and New Hampshire square off in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 13-3, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Shamir Bogues averaging 6.3.

The Wildcats are 6-10 against America East teams. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Vermont scores 67.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 77.0 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 16.1 points. Bogues is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sami Pissis is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Khalil Badru is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

