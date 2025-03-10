Vermont plays Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-12, 14-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-12, 14-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont squares off against Bryant in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in America East games is 14-3, and their record is 5-9 in non-conference games.

The Bulldogs are 10-7 in America East play.

Vermont makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Bryant has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

