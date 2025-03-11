Vermont meets Maine in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (19-13, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 14-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Maine Black Bears (19-13, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 14-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Maine.

The Catamounts have gone 14-3 against America East opponents, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont has an 8-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears are 11-6 against America East opponents. Maine scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Vermont averages 67.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 66.5 Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Catamounts won 65-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. TJ Hurley led the Catamounts with 24 points, and Kellen Tynes led the Black Bears with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is averaging 16.1 points for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Christopher Mantis is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.3 points. Quion Burns is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

