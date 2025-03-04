Vermont faces Albany (NY) following Hurley’s 23-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-14, 8-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-11, 12-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-14, 8-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-11, 12-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Albany (NY) after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 79-69 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 11-2 on their home court. Vermont scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Great Danes are 8-7 in America East play. Albany (NY) scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Vermont is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 10.8 more points per game (74.8) than Vermont allows to opponents (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 15.8 points. Shamir Bogues is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Justin Neely is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

