Vermont Catamounts take on the Bryant Bulldogs in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-12, 14-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-12, 14-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Bryant play in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 14-3 against America East teams, with a 5-9 record in non-conference play. Vermont is third in the America East scoring 61.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 10-7. Bryant has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Vermont makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Bryant scores 6.1 more points per game (58.4) than Vermont allows (52.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Gilwee is averaging 7.6 points and four assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the past 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

